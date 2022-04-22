Former Applebee's razed to make way for Shake Shack
RICHMOND, Va.— Another step has been taken toward Shake Shack’s arrival in Richmond. The former Applebee’s building at 5400 W. Broad St. was razed this week, clearing a path for the fast-food chain’s first area location in the Willow Place shopping center. The New York-based burger joint will build a 3,200-square-foot restaurant on the site, complete with a drive-thru and outdoor dining area. Plans for Shake Shack’s entrance to the Richmond market were first reported in February . Read more on Richmond BizSense.
