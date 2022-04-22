Jalen Mills teases the return of Pat Patriot

Pat Patriot appears to be on the comeback trial.

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills shared an Instagram story Thursday where Pat Patriot was front and center, placed squarely on New England’s classic white helmets. With the NFL relaxing its helmet rules, teams are more free to sport alternate designs.

No offense to the streaking Elvis, but we’ll take Pat Patriot any day.

The Patriots retired their classic logo for their half-shooting star, half-Elvis design in 1993. The Patriots have experienced great success with Elvis on the side of their helmet, winning six Super Bowls and appearing in 10 over the last three decades.

But after three straight seasons without a playoff win, maybe it is time for a little change. We would only be so lucky if Mac Jones is mistaken for Steve Grogan.