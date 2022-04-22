ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Mills teases the return of Pat Patriot

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpWYc_0fHBDRiQ00

Pat Patriot appears to be on the comeback trial.

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills shared an Instagram story Thursday where Pat Patriot was front and center, placed squarely on New England’s classic white helmets. With the NFL relaxing its helmet rules, teams are more free to sport alternate designs.

No offense to the streaking Elvis, but we’ll take Pat Patriot any day.

The Patriots retired their classic logo for their half-shooting star, half-Elvis design in 1993. The Patriots have experienced great success with Elvis on the side of their helmet, winning six Super Bowls and appearing in 10 over the last three decades.

But after three straight seasons without a playoff win, maybe it is time for a little change. We would only be so lucky if Mac Jones is mistaken for Steve Grogan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Panthers reportedly make decision on Baker Mayfield

The market for Baker Mayfield’s services appears to be as nonexistent as possible. The Carolina Panthers have long been considered one of the top potential landing spots for the embattled former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. They didn’t get what they were hoping for out of Sam Darnold or Cam Newton and are in need of some stability at the spot. It was thought that, given how little the Browns are asking for Mayfield right now, Carolina might roll the dice on Baker and hope he can find his rhythm in a new home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Elvis
Person
Mac Jones
Yardbarker

This Trade with Patriots Gives Packers First Round Wide Receiver, Move Up in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have the 22nd and 28th overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, many expect the Packers to address the wide receiver position. Some analysts predict Green Bay may even select two wide receivers in the first round, which would be quite extraordinary. Still some believe the Packers may trade one of their first round picks for a veteran wide receiver or to move up in the draft. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would do both.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Teases#American Football
NJ.com

Ex-Giants coach Bill Parcells snubbed (again) by Patriots

This one continues to be a head-scratcher. Bill Parcells joined the New York Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2010 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Yet the two-time Super Bowl champion remains excluded from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Last week, the team announced...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
The Spun

Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

In a draft that’s thin at the top, but has plenty of depth to help a team build out its roster, a lot of smart teams tend to trade back to either stockpile picks to make other moves; or fill multiple holes. And that’s exactly what Adam Schefter is...
NFL
FanSided

N’Keal Harry’s Instagram post strongly suggests he’s done with Patriots

The New England Patriots were always expected to pursue an X receiver this offseason. After bypassing several options in free agency, the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins. The 29-year-old Parker epitomizes everything New England’s wide receiver corps lacked last season: size, length, and ability to track and...
NFL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy