Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay sued for copyright infringement over hit song '10,000 Hours'

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A new lawsuit claims songwriters "stole a core portion" of smash Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber hit "10,000 Hours" from a tune written decades ago, according to documents filed this week in federal court.

Music company Melomega filed a suit Thursday in Los Angeles that claimed "impudently bold" plagiarism on "10,000 Hours," a 2019 crossover hit from three-time Grammy-winning Nashville duo and perennial pop star. The suit claims writers borrowed from the chorus, verse and hook of the little-known R&B song "The First Time Baby Is A Holiday," according to court records.

Dan + Shay and Bieber co-wrote "10,000 Hours" with Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds, and Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd. The complaint lists "10,000 Hours" songwriters and publishers as defendants, as well as Dan + Shay label Warner Music Nashville, among others.

Representatives for Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the lawsuit.

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber collaborated on the song “10,000 Hours.” Catherine Powell

"First Time" was written in 1973 and registered by Melomega in 1980, per the complaint. Melomega’s Sound Gems Records distributed a version of the song in 2014 via The Orchard, a Sony Music subsidiary.

"10,000 Hours" proved a pivotal hit for Dan + Shay and Bieber, earning the collaborators a top five Billboard Hot 100 hit and Grammy Award in 2021 for best country duo/group performance.

This latest lawsuit arrives on the heels of Ed Sheeran's win in a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit "Shape of You."

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol's John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, were accused of copying part of a 2015 song called "Oh Why" by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

Following an 11-day trial, High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli concluded in early April that Sheeran "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" copied a phrase from "Oh Why" when writing his smash hit.

Sheeran later took to social media and slammed what he described as a "culture" of baseless lawsuits intended to squeeze money out of artists eager to avoid the expense of a trial.

"It's really damaging to the songwriting industry," Sheeran said in a video posted to Twitter . "Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience. And I hope this ruling … means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided. This really does have to end."

Dua Lipa was also hit with a double whammy of copyright infringement lawsuits in March over her hit song "Levitating." Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer claim she copied their 1979 song “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and the 1980 song “Don Diablo,” the latter of which they acquired the copyright for after filing a similar claim of infringement.

Reggae band Artikal Sound System also alleged copyright infringement against Lipa and her collaborators for their 2017 song "Live Your Life."

Both parties are seeking a jury trial and damages.

Contributing: Rasha Ali, USA TODAY, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay sued for copyright infringement over hit song '10,000 Hours'

