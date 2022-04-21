ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The...

CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Recall Is Small But Serious

When it comes to recalls, the Ford Motor Company hasn't had the best luck. Just recently, the Blue Oval has had to recall around 281,000 F-150, Navigator, and Expedition models, due to a brake master cylinder that may leak "from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster." With reduced brake function in the front wheels, the risk of a crash is, obviously, far higher.
CARS
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Ford Recalls 200,000 pickups and SUVs for brake issue

NEW YORK (WV News) — Owners of certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs will receive a recall notice starting late April on recent brake leak recall, Fox Business reported. These full-sized SUVs and pickups my leak brake fluid, eventually risking a crash....
CARS
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 250#Ford F 150#Ford Pickups#Vehicles#Ford Expeditions#Lincoln
Motor1.com

Ford, Chevy, Ram Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks Battle In Quarter-Mile Race

The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 are massive sales leaders for their respective brands. However, the three automakers also offer heavy-duty pickups that pack diesel engines pumped full of torque. A new The Fast Lane Truck YouTube video puts all of that twist on the line by pitting three against one another to see which is the quickest in the quarter-mile contest.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Ford Ranger Gained Tremendous Diesel Power

The secret is finally out. The new Ford Ranger is gaining tons of diesel power. Figures about how much power the 2023 Ford Ranger will have has been kept under wraps until now, and we’re excited about extra turbo-diesel muscle. Does the 2023 Ford Ranger have a diesel engine?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Mustang Bargain: Brand New, 750 Horsepower, Full Warranty, and $45,495

A high-performance Ford Mustang is high on the list of car desires for many people. However, the upper levels of the Mustang can get quite expensive. For example, the 2022 Mustang GT500 starts at a whopping $77,155. That’s quite a far cry from the starting price of the basic Mustang GT Fastback. However, a Ford dealer in Ohio wants you to have your cake and eat it too. They want you to have a 700 horsepower V8 Mustang for less than $46,000.
OHIO STATE
fordauthority.com

Here’s Why The 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance Is Not An ST

When the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition was revealed last September, FoMoCo also rolled out two special variants of the full-size SUV – the off-road-focused Timberline, and the on-road-performance-focused Stealth Performance Package. Both of those models aren’t just appearance packages or models equipped with suspension upgrades, either – both offer more in the way of actual performance courtesy of Ford’s high-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6, which produces 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. That made many wonder why The Blue Oval didn’t call the 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance an ST, though it seems the automaker had at least one good reason for that.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave Recalled Over Exploding Airbag Inflators

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and General Motors have issued a product safety recall for certain examples of the 2015 model year Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia crossovers due to an airbag inflator explosion risk. The problem: affected vehicles may feature an airbag inflator manufactured by ARC...
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Ranger Raptor To Become Part Of U.S. Fleet In 2023

For a long time, Ford car and truck owners have looked wistfully at other parts of the world as various models that were not offered here were on sale there. Take the Ford Ranger Raptor, though it debuted in February in Europe and it seemed to have the sign "Europe-only" plastered firmly on the windshield, the automaker has acknowledged the it will become part of the automaker's lineup in 2023.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Recalls F-Series, Navigator and Expedition Models Over Embarrassing Issue

Earlier this year, Ford recalled more than 280,000 examples of the 2016-2018 F-150, along with 2016-2017 Navigator and Expedition models after it found that vehicles equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine could suffer from a loss of braking power. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a faulty brake master cylinder could cause brake fluid to leak from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Ford Spy Shots Catch Mysterious Boxy SUV Testing In Michigan

Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020, though there have been plenty of rumors predicting its return. It hasn’t materialized yet, but Ford could be getting closer to resurrecting the nameplate. New spy photos have captured a boxy Ford SUV near the company’s testing center that could become the Fusion successor.
CARS
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

