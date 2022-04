The royal family has been cautioned against “insulting” descendants of African people who were enslaved by Britain with glib glossing-over of past atrocities, as the platinum jubilee tour of eastern Caribbean island nations begins in St Lucia.It comes as Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, arrived in the country to a red carpet guard of honour on Friday afternoon, following a last minute cancellation of the Grenada leg of their trip. They are also scheduled to visit two other nations, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.Hours before the couple embarked on their trip, however,...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO