ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai to install door alarms to stop people with Covid leaving homes as restrictions ramp up

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1IQR_0fHBBpmA00

Authorities in Shanghai are set to enforce drastic new restrictions to control its Covid outbreak, such as fitting electronic door alarms to stop infected people from leaving their homes.

Other measures include evacuating people to disinfect their homes, daily city-wide testing, and accelerating transfers to quarantine centres.

The restrictions come even as China ’s biggest city and financial hub observed a marginal dip in daily new cases, recording 17,629 new infectionson Friday, about 4.7 per cent fewer than the previous day. Since 1 March, Shanghai has recorded 443,500 cases.

“Our goal is to achieve community zero-Covid as soon as possible,” the government said, referring to their target of eliminating transmission outside the quarantine areas.

“This is an important indication that we win this major, hard battle against the epidemic … so that we can restore normal production and life order.”

Offering a glimmer of hope to its 25 million people, city authorities on Friday said that infections were showing a “positive trend”, adding that life could return to normal soon as long as residents followed Covid protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgbZd_0fHBBpmA00

The strict restrictions in Shanghai, in place since early April, has taken a toll on locals.

They have also had a bearing on the city’s essential supplies with locals struggling to access food supplies. They are, as a result, forced to wait for the government’s supply of fruits, vegetables and other food items.

“I have no idea whether I will ever be allowed to go out again in my lifetime, I’m falling into depression,” one user said on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

“How much longer is this going to last?” asked another.

Videos also circulated on social media showing busloads of people being moved to quarantine centres, with some residents complaining that the orders were being carried out indiscriminately, for the sake of speed and efficiency, with authorities showing no consideration for individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icewQ_0fHBBpmA00

Zhang Chen, 30, a Shanghai resident said authorities took her four-year-old son along with her 84-year-old grandmother to a quarantine facility, as she aired her concerns about the services at the center.

She added that the food lacked nutrition, the building was dusty and only partly renovated, with no showers and few toilets.

“They are patients, not criminals. But here it’s like they’re criminals, and being sent off to suffer,” Ms Zhang said.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy