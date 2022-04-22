ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorcyclist injured in crash on FM 407

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
A teenager riding a motorcycle was hospitalized Wednesday night with incapacitating injuries after a vehicle turned in front of him. At 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, the 19-year-old motorcyclist...

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

