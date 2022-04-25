ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran drops '2Step' remix with proceeds aiding Ukrainian relief

 5 hours ago

Ed Sheeran's new remix and music video for his single "2step," featuring rapper Lil Baby, is here.

A graphic at the beginning of the music video explains that they filmed it in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, before the "devastating acts of violence" from the Russian invasion.

MORE: Ed Sheeran and J Balvin drop 2 new songs, 'Sigue' and 'Forever My Love'

"It was my first time visiting the country, and I felt so welcomed during my stay there," Sheeran wrote. "Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I'm grateful to have had the chance to film my video there."

Sheeran then declared his support for Ukraine and noted that the royalties from YouTube streams of the video over the next 12 months will benefit the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

DEC charities and their local partners in Ukraine and in neighboring countries are working to provide food, water, shelter and medical help to those in need.

MORE: Ed Sheeran joins Luke Combs for onstage performance: Watch now

The clip shows Sheeran and a large group of people dancing in the streets, along with various aerial shots of the city.

Lil Baby shows up midway through the video and provides a rap to complement Sheeran's wish for his lover to two-step with him all night long.

The original version of "2Step" appears on the 4-time Grammy winner's latest album, "=" ("Equals").

