INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 9-8) defeated Columbus (Guardians), 8-7, on a walk-off for the second straight day. LF Oneil Cruz (.204) smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to seal the victory. 2B Hoy Park (.500) was 2 for 4 with a three-run homer. 1B Mason Martin (.316) was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. 3B Josh Bissonette (.375) was 3 for 5 with an RBI. RHP Roansy Contreras (2.70) got the start and allowed one run and three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. RHP John O’Reilly (1-0, 3.86) earned the win after allowing one earned run and one hit in two innings of relief.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO