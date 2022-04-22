'Treasure This': Man's Birthday Card From Grandma Is Making Internet Sob
"This hit me in the feels," said one Redditor about the emotional birthday message written by one man's 98-year-old...www.newsweek.com
I only meet one of my grandparents, my mother’s mother and she has been the most important person in my life after my kids. She blessed me so much with her kindness and love. Nothing is compared to a grandparent’s love 💕 nothing replaces them either.
Those who have parents who live them, who have children who are alive and well, who know what it’s like to have caring grandparents and other extended family, who can easily talk and share with siblings, please give them extra love today for those who cannot do the same.
