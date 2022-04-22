Police appeal after shotgun fired through window of London flat

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shotgun was fired at a person inside a block of flats in London.

Officers were called to reports of a gunshot in Hasty Close, Mitcham, shortly after midnight on Thursday, 31 March.

The Metropolitan Police said a dark Audi thought to have been carrying three men had been driven into the car park of the building.

A brick was then thrown through the victim’s bedroom window, the force said.

A shotgun was fired at the person inside but the shots missed and the victim was not injured. The car then fled the scene.

The Met Police has now released images of the car they suspect was involved in the incident.

Detective Constable Meechok Maingarm, of the Met’s Specialist Crime team, said: “I know there will be many people who may have heard or seen something as the location of the offence is a large residential estate where most flats have windows facing the car park.

“We have had a number of people come forward, but I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to contact us so we can find the people responsible for this shocking incident.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 804/31Mar.