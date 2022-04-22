ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Distressed hawk rescued after getting stuck in bench

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A huge bird of prey was rescued by an environmental officer after it became distressed due to its leg being stuck inbetween planks of wood on a picnic table.

The juvenile red-tailed hawk was rescued by a New York state (NYS) environmental conservation police officer in Lakeside State Park, Carlton.

"[The officer] safely freed the hawk from its precarious perch and released it unharmed," NYS Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement.

The Independent

The Independent

