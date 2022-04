Its one thing to be passionate about coaching kids, its another thing to commit assault because of that passion. That seems to be the case this past weekend when the coach of an Abilene little league team didn't like a call at home plate. In his dispute with the umpire, the coach is seen on video shoving the umpire to the ground. That umpire is reportedly set to file assault charges against that coach. The coach was a bit of a coward as well after his unsportsmanlike action.

ABILENE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO