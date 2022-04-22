ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CNN+ and Netflix Would Like Streamers to Know That the Honeymoon Is Over

By Chris Lindahl
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOoBi_0fHB8cc700

Click here to read the full article.

Move over Quibi, the entertainment industry has a new poster child for epic streaming fails.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Thursday that it will be minus CNN + next week, shuttering 2022’s most confusing SVOD play a mere 32 days after its launch. The quick curtain proves David Zaslav is eager to sunset anything that fails to deliver on his goal of turning his newly combined business into “the best media company in the world.” CNN+ will become another weird footnote under the WarnerMedia leadership tenure of Jason Kilar.

Far from Atlanta, you can hear the champagne-cork popping and laughter emanating from the Fox Nation offices. More importantly, it heralds the arrival of a new era in the streaming wars.

While the conflicts rage on, it is no longer an arms race. As the Netflix Q1 earnings debacle made clear , spending billions to build vast content machines is not a current business strategy (if it ever was). Streaming is still king, but expect it to start looking like… well, every other content platform. The day after the Netflix earnings report, the Wall Street Journal reported that “people familiar with the company’s strategy” said the company would make fewer titles, revamp production deals, and emphasize return over reach. “A key internal metric,” WSJ writer Joe Flint noted, “[is] the ratio of a program’s viewership to its budget.”

Let’s call CNN+ the last of Streaming 1.0, when you could expand existing brands and I.P. via a plus symbol and a paywall and call it a business model. WarnerMedia did this well by maxing out the good HBO name into HBO Max, delivering Warner Bros. theatrical films day-and-date last year along with buzzy new hits like the Max Original “The Flight Attendant” and “Winning Time.”

CNN+ offered a bizarre twist on that formula. CNN proper was already struggling against its cable news rivals in linear TV ratings: Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper just don’t attract the dedicated viewers of Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Lauren Ingraham. With CNN often running third in cable news, creating a brand extension seems counterintuitive at best.

CNN+ has an estimated 150,000 subscribers, which executives spun as being “on track.” By all accounts, the streaming-exclusive content was consumed even less than the shows on linear CNN  — a reasonable outcome with only 150,000 potential viewers at any given time. Why would viewers flock to an eccentric spinoff like “Jake Tapper’s Book Club” when “The Lead with Jake Tapper” regularly struggles to break 1 million viewers?

Pay-SVOD service CNN+ might have fared better if it offered a live feed of the cable network, where ratings balloon around major breaking news. Exclusivity arrangements with cable providers, which bring CNN more than $1 billion in annual revenue, made that impossible.

CNN Worldwide CEO Chris Licht — who recently replaced the ousted Jeff Zucker and whom Zaslav opted to shield from the corporate bloodletting that followed the merger — understands the value of CNN. In announcing the shuttering of CNN+, he said that the company will “focus our investment on CNN’s core news-gathering operations and in further building CNN Digital.” The free version, he means.

CNN+ was intended to cost $5.99 per month, although it opened — and effectively closed —  with a promotional sale boasting a lifetime price of $2.99 for early adopters. The original expectation called for CNN+ to be profitable “in relatively short order,” CNN+ chief Andrew Morse, who is soon to be leaving Warner Bros. Discovery, (vaguely) told the Washington Post. It was never going to happen, so Zaslav decided to stop throwing good money after bad.

And a lot of bad money spent on CNN+. Aside from the cost of hiring hundreds of new people and producing eight daily newscasts and a dozen weekly shows, WarnerMedia spent big on a high-profile presence at SXSW last month with free food and drink, musical performances, and appearances by talent like Audie Cornish and Alison Roman. Turns out, CNN+ only lasted 22 days longer than SXSW ’22 did.

In a strange postscript, Thursday also brought Q1 earnings from the now-former WarnerMedia parent AT&T. It reported first-quarter operating income of $1.3 billion, a 33 percent drop from $2 billion last year. Where did that $700 million go? AT&T pointed to investments in HBO Max and the launch of CNN+ as the main culprits. (CNN+ existed for all of three days in Q1.)

We’re not digging a grave for the entire industry; we’re simply mourning the too-short life of CNN+ (and the highly inflated fall 2021 Netflix stock price, R.I.P.). Recent studies showed that consumers will subscribe to multiple streaming services, though we may be at a point of reconsideration. Back in 2020, the Leichtman Research Group found 55 percent of U.S. households subscribe to multiple streaming services, up from 20 percent five years earlier. However, research firm Kantar this week released data showing that fewer U.K. households subscribed to at least one streamer in the first quarter of this year.

The Kantar study referred to Netflix and Amazon as “hygiene” subscriptions for Brits. They’re the ones that people are most reluctant to give up when they’re trying to cut costs, which is also one of the main reasons cited for the dip in subscriptions. It all points to an urgent need to reflect on what, exactly, people want in streaming. The failed CNN+ experiment suggests it’s not more news; Netflix’s decline suggests it must abandon being everything for everyone in exchange for making fewer series that draw throngs of passionate admirers. Otherwise, it might find itself as dispensable as “Jake Tapper’s Book Club.”

Additional reporting by Tony Maglio.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 21

DeathToBiden
1d ago

Never needed either of these services. Haven’t paid for movies or tv shows in over 20 years thanks to Usenet and torrenting. Thanks Hollywood for the free content.

Reply
7
NO NONSENSE
23h ago

It may be over for me and Netflix. The movies are not what they used to be and I watch it far less now than before. I get a better selection with my ON DEMAND via my cable carrier, which most are FREE

Reply
5
Illegal for Joe
1d ago

Cnn is a propaganda and lies channel for people who can't think and reason for themselves

Reply
14
Related
IndieWire

Pluto TV Was an April Fool’s Punchline 8 Years Ago. Today It’s the Future of Streaming

Click here to read the full article. As Netflix gets busy revising its business model and adding a cheaper tier with commercials, it’s still behind the curve. The current darling of the streaming industry is FAST, or free ad-supported streaming television. Recreating linear television for the streaming age is a lucrative business: In 2018, Pluto TV founder Tom Ryan sold his company to Paramount Global (then Viacom) for $340 million. Last year, Pluto topped $1 billion in ad revenue. It’s a delightful reversal of fortune for Ryan, who is now president and CEO of streaming at Paramount. “We launched on April...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Blames Very Old Problems for Its Very New Decline

Click here to read the full article. We’re not here to beat up on Netflix. However, the news this morning required kicking Netflix a bit while it’s down – and while its stock is way down. Netflix stock (NFLX) closed Tuesday at $348.42 per share. When the markets re-opened at 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, Netflix was down more than $100 per share to its lowest level since early 2018. It then dropped another $25. It closed Wednesday at $226.19. Last fall, shares briefly traded at $700 apiece. What the hell happened here? For starters, we should point out that the lion’s share...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Queer ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Wants Disney to ‘Step Up and Say What’s Right’ on Don’t Say Gay

Click here to read the full article. She may be known as the voice of “Moana,” but Auli’i Cravalho has a powerful voice of her own. The actress will soon star opposite Rowan Blanchard as an unassuming skater tomboy in “Crush,” an adorable queer teen rom-com coming out on Hulu next week. Complete with raunchy humor and queer actors in all the lead roles, “Crush” is just one example of a marked shift in the way mainstream studios approach LGBTQ love stories. With Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu and produced “Moana,” under fire in the wake of...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Jason Kilar
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Tv News#Network News#Hbo Max#Quibi#Svod#Warnermedia#Fox Nation#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy