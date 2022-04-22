ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

King Willem-Alexander joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Prince Harry welcomed King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to the Invictus Games on Friday. The Dutch monarch was greeted by the Duke of Sussex and Mart De Kruif , chairman of the Invictus Games 2020 The Hague , upon his arrival.

“Welcome King Willem Alexander. We are honoured with your visit to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. #InvictusGames #IG22,” the Games tweeted on April 22.

The King joined Harry at the wheelchair basketball final, where the royal pair was seen laughing and cheering as they watched the game together. Following Team USA’s victory over the Netherlands, Queen Maxima ’s husband congratulated all of the medal winners .

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Prince Pieter-Christiaan also attended the wheelchair basketball final on April 22.

The Dutch Royal House previously announced that in the evening the King will meet with Dutch athletes and talk to them about their experiences of the past week.﻿ The monarch will also attend the closing ceremony.

The Invictus Games, which kicked off on April 16, end April 22. Meghan Markle was in attendance for the first few days of the Invictus Games in The Hague, including the opening ceremony during which she introduced her husband on stage . The sixth Games, scheduled to take place in September 2023, will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

