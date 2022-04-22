ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Former Danvers hockey coach resigns from school position amid allegations of racism

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
DANVERS, Mass. — Former Danvers High School boys hockey coach, Steve Baldassare, resigned from his school role earlier this week according to police.

Baldassare served as the Supervisor of School Resource Officers.

This comes amid an investigation into allegations of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic behavior by the Danvers High School boys hockey team last fall.

Baldassare was the coach of the team at the time. The NAACP also called for his removal in March.

[ NAACP calls for removal of former Danvers hockey coach from school role after racist allegations ]

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Chief James Lovell said, “Sergeant Steve Baldassare submitted a request to be reassigned from his current position as the Commander of the Community Services Division at the conclusion of the current academic year. I have accepted his request and we will begin the process to select and train his replacement in anticipation of the 2022-2023 school year.”

Baldassare maintains that he never knew what was happening in the locker room. The Attorney General’s office is also investigating.

“Sergeant Steve Baldassare is a valued member of the Danvers Police Department’s Command Staff, a respected supervisor, police officer and investigator,” said Chief Lovell. “At this time Sergeant Baldassare’s new role has not been decided, but based on his knowledge, skills, and abilities, I am confident he will be successful in any role he is assigned to and will continue to proudly serve the residents of Danvers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

