Eric Young is known in WWE for being the leader of the stable SAnitY, a group that left an important mark on NXT, but not on the main roster. Interviewed by Lucas Charpiot for VL Media in France, Eric Young, who has now found his fortune elsewhere, said he would be interested in returning to WWE because he still doesn't shy away from a chance to make money, but according to him it would be too expensive for the company.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO