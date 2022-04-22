ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Volunteers Clean Up Key Biscayne Beach to Honor Earth Day

By Victor Jorges
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of volunteers were on the beaches of Key Biscayne on Friday to clean and restore sand dunes, saying there is no better day than Earth Day...

