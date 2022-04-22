ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Morning Lookout: Fentanyl’s painful death toll grows; new leaders at local nonprofits

lookout.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, folks. Today is Friday, April 22, and Santa Cruz County could see a little more rain this morning before the sun peeks out later in the day, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. This morning brings the first part of a series months in...

lookout.co

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

As fentanyl's painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it's time for meaningful solutions

The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout's monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Our three-part series begins today.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Government Technology

California Jail Inmates May Be Issued Electronic Bracelets

(TNS) — Santa Clara County inmates may soon be forced to wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands that would track their movements inside jail under a sheriff’s department proposal that is drawing skepticism among advocates of civil liberties. But the department calls its proposal a vast improvement to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watsonville, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Restaurant Beefs Up Security Due Rise of Crime in City

A significant change is happening at an iconic San Francisco restaurant. After 110 years, Swan Oyster Depot is stepping up its security to avoid vandalism after hours. As of Thursday, a solid steel gate has been installed to avoid run-ins with vandalism. Restaurant owners said in 2022 alone, they’ve gotten...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Senate Bill
SFGate

California Officers Arrest Alleged Sturgeon Poachers, Rescue Giant Fish

This Earth Day, giant, enormous, and I do mean shockingly huge fish in California are a little bit safer. After nearly a yearlong investigation, Sacramento authorities have busted a major sturgeon poaching operation in the area. You may know sturgeon from social media, where videos of these living dinosaurs have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
San Diego Channel

California high school has COVID-19 outbreak following prom

Ninety out of the 600 attendees at a recent California high school prom tested positive for COVID-19. According to KGO-TV, students at San Mateo High School gathered for the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Masks were optional for the event, which organizers said followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
CBS San Francisco

Experts Advise Caution, Not Fear, as COVID Infections Rise in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — COVID cases have slowly but steadily ticked up across the majority of the Bay Area since mid-March. In San Francisco, the 7-day average test positivity rate is at 5.2 percent. On March 16, the 7-day test positivity rate was 2.4 percent. Still, many people who live in the Bay Area aren’t as concerned about this case increase as they were about previous spikes. “I think folks’ attitudes have changed about it in terms of maybe not being as fearful about it. I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing,” said Gerard Ayala, a San Francisco resident....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy