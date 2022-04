Michigan forward Moussa Diabate has made a decision on the 2022 NBA Draft. According to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrate, Diabate has decided to enter his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. That would allow the 6-foot-10 Wolverine to test the waters and still return to Ann Arbor for the 2022-23 season if it’s in his best interest.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO