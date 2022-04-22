Meet and Greet with Adassa from Disney's Encanto at The Resort at Glade Springs

Daniels, (W.Va.) - The Resort at Glade Springs announces an Enchanted Encanto Evening Meet and Greet event with Adassa, the voice of Delores in Disney’s blockbuster hit “Encanto”. Adassa is also featured on Billboard’s chart-topping song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”. On April 28, 2022, the exclusive Meet and Greet event will be in the Bright Ballroom at The Resort at Glade Springs, located at 255 Resort Drive in Daniels, West Virginia from 7pm to 8pm.

Adassa has toured and collaborated with artists such as Daddy Yankee, Snoop, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Ivy Queen, Don Omar, Flo Rida, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Wisin & Yandel, Baby Bash & Juvenile, among others. She also made high-profile cameo appearances with Ciara and Missy Elliott on “1, 2 Step” (Don Candiani Reggaetón Remix), with Pitbull on the title track record off of her second album Kamasutra, and alongside Tego Calderón and Roselyn Sánchez.

“We are thrilled and honored to host Adassa, from the Oscar winning film "Encanto", in this intimate meet and greet,” says Ashley Long, Creative Director of The Resort at Glade Springs. “We don’t get many opportunities like this, and it is really exciting to be able to offer this event to our community. If you love the movie Encanto as much as my family and I, this is something you won’t want to miss.”

The Resort will offer tickets in advance which will include a private meet and greet with Adassa, Columbian-inspired appetizers, an autographed photo and a selfie with Adassa. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at https://gladesprings.ticketleap.com/encanto/ .

About The Resort at Glade Springs: The hotel and resort are set in the midst of a gorgeous 4,100-acre property in the lap of the Appalachian Mountains! Our premier, full-service West Virginia resort, specializes in golf, ski, and offers a mindboggling variety of other recreational activities, as well as 200 lodging rooms for guests in West Virginia. The resort features a state-of-the-art conference center, a beautiful wedding venue and group lodging facilities for meetings and family reunions. On site are three championship 18-hole golf courses, an indoor leisure center, full-service spa and salon, boating, miles of hiking and biking trails and so much more. This premier full-service resort offers a unique combination of recreational activities and upscale accommodations, making it a perfect getaway for escaping everyday life.

