Glade Springs, WV

Meet and Greet with Adassa from Disney's Encanto at The Resort at Glade Springs

By The Resort at Glade Springs
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tv5oe_0fHB45Kz00

Daniels, (W.Va.) - The Resort at Glade Springs announces an Enchanted Encanto Evening Meet and Greet event with Adassa, the voice of Delores in Disney’s blockbuster hit “Encanto”. Adassa is also featured on Billboard’s chart-topping song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”. On April 28, 2022, the exclusive Meet and Greet event will be in the Bright Ballroom at The Resort at Glade Springs, located at 255 Resort Drive in Daniels, West Virginia from 7pm to 8pm.

Adassa has toured and collaborated with artists such as Daddy Yankee, Snoop, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Ivy Queen, Don Omar, Flo Rida, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Wisin & Yandel, Baby Bash & Juvenile, among others. She also made high-profile cameo appearances with Ciara and Missy Elliott on “1, 2 Step” (Don Candiani Reggaetón Remix), with Pitbull on the title track record off of her second album Kamasutra, and alongside Tego Calderón and Roselyn Sánchez.

“We are thrilled and honored to host Adassa, from the Oscar winning film "Encanto", in this intimate meet and greet,” says Ashley Long, Creative Director of The Resort at Glade Springs. “We don’t get many opportunities like this, and it is really exciting to be able to offer this event to our community. If you love the movie Encanto as much as my family and I, this is something you won’t want to miss.”

The Resort will offer tickets in advance which will include a private meet and greet with Adassa, Columbian-inspired appetizers, an autographed photo and a selfie with Adassa. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at https://gladesprings.ticketleap.com/encanto/ .

About The Resort at Glade Springs: The hotel and resort are set in the midst of a gorgeous 4,100-acre property in the lap of the Appalachian Mountains! Our premier, full-service West Virginia resort, specializes in golf, ski, and offers a mindboggling variety of other recreational activities, as well as 200 lodging rooms for guests in West Virginia. The resort features a state-of-the-art conference center, a beautiful wedding venue and group lodging facilities for meetings and family reunions. On site are three championship 18-hole golf courses, an indoor leisure center, full-service spa and salon, boating, miles of hiking and biking trails and so much more. This premier full-service resort offers a unique combination of recreational activities and upscale accommodations, making it a perfect getaway for escaping everyday life.

The post Meet and Greet with Adassa from Disney's Encanto at The Resort at Glade Springs appeared first on The Hinton News .

WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia hosts inaugural concert and car show

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — With nice weather on the way, people have more chances to get out and about. The State Fair of West Virginia offers a new event for people taking advantage of the weather, the Almost Summer in Almost Heaven festival. Saturday, April 23rd, the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea kicks off with an […]
FAIRLEA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boyz II Men performing at Clay Center in September

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The best-selling R&B group Boyz II Men is coming to Charleston. The group will perform at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Pre-Sale tickets will be available for select audiences, including Clay Center Concert […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

First international flight lands in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Four months after Charleston’s Yeager Airport was designated as an “International Airport” the first international flight finally landed on Wednesday. The plane, which took off from London, Canada, touched down just before noon. Behind the controls was Bill Noe, who helped fund Marshall University’s flight school. Noe said this opens up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is here

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lovers of literature rejoice! The Raleigh County Public Library’s eagerly anticipated Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale kicks off Saturday morning, April 22, 2022. Beginning with a 9:00am presale for Friends Members, doors will open to the public at noon, and the sale...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Exotic animal expo makes its way to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Do you like snakes, birds, or creepy crawlies? On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo welcomed those who have a soft spot for unusual pets. Non-venomous snakes, rabbits, turtles, spiders, and even pigs were at tables throughout the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. Veronica Allen, owner of Bonna Boo’s Rabbits and […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Around 50 vendors scheduled for Second Saturday's Spring Flea Market

The fifth annual Second Saturday's Spring Flea Market is almost here. Almost 50 vendors are scheduled to be at the event on Saturday, April 9, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The vendors will be set up in the Memorial Building and on the Courthouse lawn. According to Amy Richmond, an organizer for the event, admission to this event is free. The Memorial Building does have a handicap-accessible entrance. Follow the sidewalk located at the left of the stairs to the double doors. An elevator is available to get to the second floor, to the vendor area. Inside, 19 vendors will be...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center issues call for Appalachian artists and artisans

Seneca Rocks, W.Va., April 13, 2022 – The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forest Interpretive Association, seeks artists and artisans to demonstrate their traditional Appalachian crafts or contemporary works related to Monongahela National Forest during the 2022 season. Two tables will be available for exhibitors Saturdays and Sundays beginning May […] The post Seneca Rocks Discovery Center issues call for Appalachian artists and artisans appeared first on The Hinton News.
SENECA ROCKS, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — West Virginia’s navigable rivers continue to produce hefty catfish, including one that recently broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch, WV, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the Kanawha River. He was using cut shad for bait. Carver’s record fish was 45.51 inches long and weighed 61.28 pounds. The fish eclipsed the previous WV weight record of 59.74 pounds held by Mark Blauvelt. However, the length record of 50.15 inches held by Justin Goode still stands. Carver’s record catch was measured by WVDNR hatchery manager Ryan Bosserman. Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations. The post West Virginia angler breaks blue catfish weight record appeared first on The Hinton News.
HOBBIES
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
811
Followers
522
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

