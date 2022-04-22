ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Of These Four "Sleep Chronotypes" Are You?

By Kharissa Forte
 3 days ago

Think quick: Are you an early bird or a night owl? According to Masterclass , 40% of people identify as early birds, while 30% are self-proclaimed night owls. But what about the remaining 30% of the population? Is there another kind of sleeper/waker? The short answer is yes, and there's not only one other type but two! Researchers have identified four primary sleep chronotypes. According to the Sleep Foundation , your chronotype refers to your body's natural inclination to go to sleep at a particular time.

Sleep chronotype and circadian rhythm are not the same things but they work together. Circadian rhythm is responsible for responding to sleep cues like darkness and a drop in core body temperature by releasing melatonin. While your circadian rhythm can be trained by sticking to a sleep schedule, your sleep chronotype is genetic (per Sleep Foundation). If your circadian rhythm and chronotype don't sync, then it can impact your ability to be productive throughout the day — hence the science behind why night owls need work flexibility .

The four sleep chronotypes are lion, wolf, bear, and dolphin (per Healthline ). Find out which one is yours, and how you can optimize your day based on your chronotype.

Life Hacks For Early Bird And Night Owl Chronotypes

According to Health , if you're an early bird whose energy flags by mid-afternoon then your chronotype is lion. Sleep doctor Michael Breus told Brightside that this chronotype should get to bed at 10 p.m. and set their alarm for 5:30 a.m. The lion chronotype could benefit from a high-protein breakfast, and morning meditation or exercise. You're most productive between 10 a.m. (which is when you should have your first cup of coffee) and 5 p.m. Tackle the bulk of your tasks before 2 p.m. and wind all the way down by 5 p.m. Utilize your evening for relaxation.

If you're a night owl who tends to stay up past midnight and can't stand morning time, you're the wolf chronotype. With this chronotype, you should shut down all technology by 11 p.m. and be in bed by midnight (per Brightside). Set two alarms: one to wake up at 7:30 a.m. and another for 7:50 when you'll actually get out of bed. After you're up, drink a glass of water and get outside right away for a walk. Enjoy black coffee with breakfast at 11 a.m. You're most productive between noon and 8 p.m., but you're a slow starter, so save big tasks for after 1 p.m. Hit the gym around 7 p.m. and have dinner at 8 p.m.

Life Hacks For Bear And Dolphin Chronotypes

You're a bear if you rise and fall with the sun and need a full 8 hours of sleep (per Health ). The bear chronotype should exercise first thing in the morning and eat a high-protein breakfast with complex carbs at 7:30 a.m., sleep doctor Michael Breus told Brightside . Be sure to turn off your gadgets at 10 p.m., go to bed at 11 p.m. and wake up at 7 a.m. Get in a quick 10-minute workout first thing in the morning and eat a high-protein breakfast with complex carbs at 7:30 a.m. You're most productive between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., so tackle those hard tasks first. After 6 p.m., do a full workout and eat a light dinner afterward with protein and fewer carbs.

If you're a light sleeper or struggle with insomnia, you're a dolphin (per Brightside). Around 10 p.m., turn off the gadgets and read a book while taking a warm bath, then get in bed at midnight. Wake up at 6 a.m. and get in a run followed by crunches and sit-ups to get your blood flowing. Eat breakfast at 8 a.m. and make sure it's half protein , half carbs. You're most productive between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Since your energy peaks between 10 a.m. and noon, this is when you should aim to get the most difficult tasks completed. After 6 p.m., get in a little cardio and have dinner by 9 p.m.

#Chronotype#How To Sleep#Insomnia#Sleeper Waker#The Sleep Foundation
