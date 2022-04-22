ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Robbie Henshaw commits to Leinster until 2025 with new IRFU contract

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Robbie Henshaw has extended his contract with Leinster and Ireland until the summer of 2025.

Having made his international debut in 2013, Henshaw has earned 57 Ireland caps, winning the Six Nations twice as well as playing at two World Cups and touring with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions, starting all three Tests in South Africa last year.

The 28-year-old centre has also lifted the Heineken Champions Cup and four PRO14 titles with Leinster, having previously won the PRO12 with Connacht in 2016.

“I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby,” Henshaw told the IRFU’s official website.

“We are lucky to have such high quality centres in Ireland and it is a really competitive position, which makes it very exciting.

“There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I want to play a role in achieving success for both teams.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “In 2021, Robbie showed that he was one of the best players in world rugby with dominant performances for both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions.

“The early part of this season was disrupted with a couple of injuries, but he is a player who contributes massively to both Leinster and Ireland.

“He will play a big role in delivering the ambitions of both squads this season and in the years to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales and Wrexham play-off clash leaves FAW disappointed

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has expressed disappointment that Wrexham’s potential National League play-off final would clash with Wales’ World Cup decider against Scotland or Ukraine.The Vanarama National League has announced their play-off final will kick off at the London Stadium at 3pm on Sunday, June 5 – just two hours before Wales’ attempt to reach their first World Cup since 1958 is scheduled to get underway in Cardiff.Wrexham are currently second in the National League and likely to be involved in the end-of-season play-offs.FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “The FAW wrote to Wrexham FC, the FA and...
UEFA
The Independent

Oldham board take responsibility for ‘total failure’ of League Two relegation

Oldham’s board of directors have accepted responsibility for their “total failure” after the club’s relegation from the English Football League.The Latics dropped out of the EFL for the first time in their 115-year history amid chaotic scenes at Boundary Park on Saturday when a pitch invasion forced their home defeat to Salford to be suspended.The game restarted behind closed doors after Oldham fans protesting against owner Abdallah Lemsagam had been cleared from the pitch and a 2-1 loss determined the club’s fate.Club Statement #oafc https://t.co/ouR9F2sXFi— Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) April 25, 2022Oldham’s board confirmed the club is still up for sale...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris and Liverpool enjoy their celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.FootballJose received a gift.[xdelx]Pick that one out!Do you think I should….. I will let you finish the caption 🔥🔥🔥#ilovethisgame #positive4evra #skill #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/8fDCkFfVJE— Patrice Evra (@Evra) April 25, 2022The red side of Merseyside were celebrating.What a win! Until the end, boys! 💪🏾🙏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/x7RfdeeEAL— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 24, 2022Don’t get it twisted, 3 points & 20th clean sheet of the season 😄 pic.twitter.com/Bt5ckjzVnr— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 24, 2022Rachel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

John Higgins gets a ‘bit of rhythm going’ as he reaches Snooker World Championship quarter-finals

John Higgins reached the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the 16th time after wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham and believes he is finally hitting his stride in Sheffield.The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.He won the first upon their resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 then came agonisingly close to a maximum before hitting a tough last red into the jaws of the corner pocket.However, Higgins...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy