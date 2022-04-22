ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

French finance minister warns of ‘new era of higher inflation’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o35y8_0fHB3YiC00

France is about to enter “a new era of higher inflation ” due to rising prices following Russia ’s war in Ukraine , finance minister Bruno Le Maire has warned.

“I think by 2023, inflation will decline progressively as we manage to balance offer and demand in the energy sector, but we have to be clear about this: we are entering a new era of higher inflation,” Mr Le Maire told BFM TV on Friday.

France’s inflation figure stood at 5.1 per cent in March. Euro zone inflation in March, while marginally lower than earlier reported, still surged to an all-time high of 7.4 per cent.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a sharp rise in energy prices, which has intensified inflationary pressures across the global economy, which has already been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reeling under the impacts of the war, the World Bank too is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2 per cent from 4.1 per cent.

Mr Le Maire added that the current inflation in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy is driven to the factor of around 60 per cent by energy prices.

Earlier this week, the finance minister had urged the European Union to prioritise a Russian oil embargo instead of a ban on gas.

“We are trying to convince our European partners to stop importing oil from Russia,” Le Maire told French radio Europe 1. “What has been the primary source of currency for Vladimir Putin for several years? It is not gas. It is oil.”

Prime minister Jean Castex said that France aims to end its imports of Russian gas and oil by 2027. To achieve the target, the country would up its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import capacity.

Despite the rising cost of living, French business activity grew in April at the fastest pace in more than four years, S&P Global said.

“For now, the recovery in the service sector is providing a key support to overall economic activity,” said Phil Smith, an economist at S&P Global, according to Bloomberg .

The agency said its April flash services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reading for France stood at 58.8 points, up from 57.4 in March.

Ahead of the presidential elections , equities and bonds have also been boosted by expectations that incumbent Emmanuel Macron would secure the office for a second term.

“Given how rampant inflation is at present, it’s difficult to see sustained post-pandemic recovery efforts offsetting the negative impact from rising prices,” said S&P Global’s senior economist Joe Hayes.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Oil Embargo#Natural Gas#French#Bfm Tv#The World Bank#The European Union#Russian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
World Bank
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy