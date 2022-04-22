ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

TSA officer made up burglary to avoid being disciplined for turning up to work late, police say

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Transportation Security Administration ( TSA ) officer has been arrested after she allegedly submitted a false burglary report to avoid being disciplined at work.

Taleta Collier, 34, was taken into custody by Polka County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO) deputies on Monday following an investigation into her claims last month.

On 20 March, Ms Collier allegedly told her boss that she was late to work because of a violent burglary at her parent’s house, during which she used her TSA-issued weapon.

Ms Collier, who worked at Tampa International Airport, was then unable to provide her boss with a reference number or copy of the report to PSCO, however.

When she was asked again to prove the crime had taken place or been reported, she then provided her boss at TSA with a photo of a partial report that was alleged fake.

“[She] concocted a story of facing off against an alleged armed burglary suspect attempting to break into her parents’ vehicle as the reason she was late for work,” said the sheriff’s office in an announcement on Tuesday.

“Neither her parents nor the PCSO deputy she listed on the fake report knew anything about this so-called burglar.”

Ms Collier, had been on supervision at work for “tardiness”, was taken to Polk County Jail following her arrest and according to sheriff’s did not answer immediate questions about the burglary at her parent’s address.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “I don’t understand why anyone would go to the extent of creating a fake police report to avoid a reprimand at work for tardiness.

“Collier has violated the trust of her coworkers and the people she was supposed to keep safe.”

It was unclear if Ms Collier had a lawyer. She faces charges of criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false document.

