Animals

Scary moment a mountain lion walks onto a man’s front porch

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Watch the terrifying moment a mountain lion decided to prowl across a man's front porch.

After spotting the animal wandering in his neighbourhood in Hollywood Hills , Los Angeles , homeowner Kevin Prince decided to set up a camera to catch it in the act.

Prince said he set up the camera in case he was able to identify the lion as P-22, a lion famous for being pictured wandering by the iconic Hollywood sign.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

