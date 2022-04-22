ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Who has Dillian Whyte lost to ahead of Tyson Fury fight?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcdj6_0fHB3QeO00

Dillian Whyte will look to hand Tyson Fury the first loss of his professional career on Saturday night, as the pair clash at Wembley Stadium.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight title is on the line in the main-event contest, which marks the champion’s first fight on home soil since 2018.

Fury, 33, takes a professional record of 31-0-1 (22 knockouts) into the bout, with his controversial split draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018 the closest the Briton has come to suffering a defeat.

While most fans and pundits felt that Fury had done enough to earn the win on that occasion, the “Gypsy King” left no doubt in his rematches with Wilder, stopping the American in February 2020 and last October – in his most recent fight – to win and retain the WBC belt.

Whyte, meanwhile, has been beaten twice as a professional.

The 34-year-old (28-2, 19 KOs) was knocked out by fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in the seventh round of their fight in 2015, as “AJ” avenged an amateur loss to Whyte.

Whyte then won 11 fights in a row before suffering his next – and so far only other – professional defeat. The “Bodysnatcher” was knocked out by Alexander Povetkin in the fifth round in 2020.

Whyte swiftly gained revenge, however, stopping the Russian the very next time out, last March. Whyte finished Povetkin in the fourth round that night and has not competed since.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#American#Russian
BoxingNews24.com

Fury to vacate WBC title, wants Deontay Wilder to fight for it

By Scott Gilfoid: Tyson Fury plans on vacating his WBC title, retiring to branch over to exhibition boxing matches & WWE and he wants Deontay Wilder to battle for his strap. Last Saturday night, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) wrapped up his 14-year professional career by stopping WBC mandatory Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte in the sixth round in a non-entertaining, boring fight at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
WWE
Boxing Insider

Fury Smashes Whyte With Single Thunderous Shot, Retains Titles

All it takes is one punch. It’s something fight fans are told over and over again. It’s also been proven over and over again. On Saturday at Wembley Stadium, however, Tyson Fury made it clear just how true that old adage actually is. An absolute atom bomb of a Fury uppercut put his very game challenger, Dillian Whyte, down and out in front of an audience of close to one hundred thousand people – and who knows how many television and streaming viewers. It was, no doubt, a highlight reel punch, one which will most likely be long remembered.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Tyson Fury retired from boxing, still wants special-rules fight with Francis Ngannou: ‘It will be a clash of the titans’

Tyson Fury has finished with his professional boxing career, but that doesn’t mean he’s done fighting just yet. Following a stunning sixth-round knockout over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in England, the 33-year-old heavyweight champion confirmed he has officially retired, moving his record to 32-0-1 with the win.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
WWE
MMA Fighting

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.
HONOLULU, HI
Boxing Insider

Freddie Roach: “I Wish We Had Fought Spence Instead Of Ugas”

Although Freddie Roach has learned to live with the results, the Hall of Fame trainer is still contrite with the way things ended for his former starfighter, Manny Pacquiao. The former eight-division world champion was determined to prove that even at the age of 42, he was still the top dog at 147 pounds. While initially, many were taken aback by Pacquiao’s decision to test his skills against a younger, fresher, and bigger Errol Spence Jr., the Filipino native was eager for the challenge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Whyte: It Was Close Fight, I Wasn't Outclassed, But One Slip and I Got Caught

Dillian Whyte feels he was neck and neck with Tyson Fury for most of their fight. Whyte, the mandatory challenger – and heavy underdog – for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, however, ended up falling way short of bucking the odds in their scheduled, all-British 12-round title bout at Wembley Stadium in London last Saturday. Whyte succumbed to a well-timed uppercut from Manchester's Fury that put the London-based Whyte flat on his back. Whyte managed to beat the count but immediately floundered on his feet, compelling the referee to halt the proceedings in the sixth round.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy