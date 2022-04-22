Who has Dillian Whyte lost to ahead of Tyson Fury fight?

Dillian Whyte will look to hand Tyson Fury the first loss of his professional career on Saturday night, as the pair clash at Wembley Stadium.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight title is on the line in the main-event contest, which marks the champion’s first fight on home soil since 2018.

Fury, 33, takes a professional record of 31-0-1 (22 knockouts) into the bout, with his controversial split draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018 the closest the Briton has come to suffering a defeat.

While most fans and pundits felt that Fury had done enough to earn the win on that occasion, the “Gypsy King” left no doubt in his rematches with Wilder, stopping the American in February 2020 and last October – in his most recent fight – to win and retain the WBC belt.

Whyte, meanwhile, has been beaten twice as a professional.

The 34-year-old (28-2, 19 KOs) was knocked out by fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in the seventh round of their fight in 2015, as “AJ” avenged an amateur loss to Whyte.

Whyte then won 11 fights in a row before suffering his next – and so far only other – professional defeat. The “Bodysnatcher” was knocked out by Alexander Povetkin in the fifth round in 2020.

Whyte swiftly gained revenge, however, stopping the Russian the very next time out, last March. Whyte finished Povetkin in the fourth round that night and has not competed since.