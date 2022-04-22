ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Seals kicked and stoned in spate of incidents across UK

By Tom Vigar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15keRV_0fHB3MMi00

Seals have been kicked, stoned and attacked by dogs in a series of incidents across the UK over the past week, according to a charity.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said it had received reports of incidents in Essex , Norfolk, Kent , Yorkshire and Northumberland.

It also said a team of its medics were verbally abused at Druridge Bay, Northumberland, on Tuesday while tending to a seal that had been chased by an out-of-control dog.

Meanwhile, police in Essex said they had received reports of young people throwing stones at a seal at Walton-on-the-Naze.

It’s hard to say why some people think it is OK to stone seals, drag them around by their flippers or intentionally set their dogs on them

Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation at BDMLR

Other cases included seals being repeatedly kicked and chased into the sea.

On Good Friday, there were five incidents reported to BDMLR before lunchtime, the most it has ever had in such a small space of time.

Dan Jarvis , director of welfare and conservation at BDMLR, said: “It’s hard to say why some people think it is OK to stone seals, drag them around by their flippers or intentionally set their dogs on them.

“Clearly they do not care about the welfare of the animal and only what they can get out of doing such cruel actions.”

During the spring there are often young seals on beaches, only recently independent of their mothers, who may be more vulnerable.

Mr Jarvis added: “Some of these seal pups have actually already been weak, sick or injured and have been less able to defend themselves or escape back into the sea, which makes these attacks doubly harrowing to hear about and deal with for our team.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Seals stoned and chased in spate of attacks over Easter

Seals were pelted with stones, grabbed by their flippers and chased by dogs in a spate of attacks on English beaches over Easter, a charity has said. British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said an "unprecedented" number of cases were reported in Yorkshire, Kent, Essex and Northumberland. The charity also...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Dan Jarvis
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hero neighbours describe how pregnant mother screamed for help to rescue her children, three and five, from burning home - as man, 24, is arrested on suspicion of arson

Three heroes have described how a pregnant mother desperately screamed for help to save her two children from a burning house. A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were rescued from the fire in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday night but remain in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours Hayden Wolstencroft...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Stoned#Good Friday
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Man bitten hundreds of times due to false widow infestation

A man who has been bitten hundreds of times by spiders infesting in his home has resorted to sleeping in a tent. Russell Davies said Clarion Housing Association, which owns the flat, has refused to fumigate it. The 55-year-old said: "I'm in pain. It feels like when I shiver that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy