Utica, NY

Utica officer suspended for 2020 pepper-spray incident to return to force

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Utica police sergeant will return to the force after an arbitrator ruled in his favor following a 2020 pepper-spray incident. Sgt. Samuel Geddes will serve an additional five-day suspension in addition...

spectrumlocalnews.com

The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
blavity.com

Black Couple Wins Lawsuit After Police Allegedly Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
TMZ.com

DaBaby's Walmart Shooting Surveillance Video Surfaces, Sparks Debate

One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Arbitration#Anger Management#Police Sergeant#Upd#Covid#Pba
CBS LA

James Dickson identified as man killed in San Bernardino bar shooting that wounded 4 others

A 32-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Monday as the person killed in a shooting that injured four others at a bar.James Vincent Dickson was found along with three others suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others who were wounded at the bar were taken to the hospital. A fourth person who was wounded arrived on the hospital later. Police say all four victims were listed in stable condition on Monday.The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTAR.com

Police encounter ‘chaotic scene’ after fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Officers encountered a “chaotic scene” on Sunday night after arriving at a Phoenix apartment complex where two people had been shot, one fatally, authorities said. Phoenix Police responded to a shooting call near 27th and Glendale avenues around 11:15 p.m. and found a man and...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman says boyfriend ‘urinated on her clothes, punched her in the face, threw her dog across room’

A reported domestic assault between a girlfriend and boyfriend landed a Kentucky man in jail. Police were dispatched to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a female victim accused Devin Vasquez, 25, of urinating on her clothes, punching her in the face, throwing her dog across the room and breaking her iPhone.
KENTUCKY STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Video Surfaces of DaBaby Shooting & Killing Man in 2018, Contrary to His Self-Defense Claims

A new video has surfaced where DaBaby can be seen shooting and killing Jaylin Craig in a Walmart in Charlotte, NC in 2018. The rapper had claimed self defense in the case and charges were never brought against him. DaBaby at the time claimed that Craig and his friend Henry Douglas were threatening the rapper and his family. “Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit,” DaBaby said on Instagram after the event. “Lawyers … telling me not to say nothing … But two [people] walk down on you and your whole … family, threatening y’all, whip out [a gun] on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
PUBLIC SAFETY

