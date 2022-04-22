ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Najee and Freiermuth join AEW star Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in the ring

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

The Petersen Events Center became unglued on Wednesday during professional wrestling show AEW Dynamite when Pittsburgh native and huge star Dr. Britt Baker DMD, made her entrance dressed in black and gold, flanked by Steelers players Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth.

The running back and tight end accompanied Baker to the ring with Najee waving a Terrible Towel.

Baker would go on to win her match against Danielle Kamela using her finisher “The Lockjaw” while wearing a Steelers glove she got from Freiermuth.

After the match Baker grabbed the microphone and told everyone why she is one of the best wrestlers on the planet today.

But has Harris tells ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor , he was almost next on the mic.

Harris took the mic after Baker was done and was ready to speak, but was cut off by a commercial break.

“They were smart enough to cut the mic off, that’s what happened,” Harris told Pryor. “I was gonna say some s**t. I grabbed it because she was walking away, and I took it out of her hand. I started saying stuff. But they did the right thing and turned off the mic.”

Donny “Football” Chedrick was at the show and described the scene.

"I feel like AEW definitely feeds to the crowd of the city it's in," said the Football Guy. "The last time Pittsburgh got to see CM Punk in action was January 2014 and he opened the show. Wardlow cut his teeth in IWC, a local promotion, and he was featured. Britt Baker was going to receive a great pop regardless, but then she was followed out by Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth. Hard for anyone there to say it wasn't an electric atmosphere."

Baker is a graduate of both Pitt and Penn State, Freiermuth is a Nittany Lion alum.

Earlier this week, Baker visited the Steelers South Side facility and met with Head Coach Mike Tomlin and also hung out with Harris and Freiermuth.

Pittsburgh, PA
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

