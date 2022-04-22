ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian Wrestling Championships: Anshu Malik, Radhika win silver, Manisha nets bronze

By Jonathan Selvaraj
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnshu Malik lost her title clash after winning three earlier bouts in a dominant fashion to clinch a silver in the 57kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday. Radhika also won a silver in 65kg category while Manisha bagged a bronze in the 62kg...

www.espn.com

ESPN

How Ferrari's dream of winning at Imola turned into a nightmare

IMOLA, Italy -- Ferrari will be reluctant to admit it, but the pressure ratchets up when it races on home soil. The expectations of victory are always significantly multiplied in Italy and the cost of mistakes become massively amplified. It's a pressure no other team in F1 faces. Individual drivers...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Christian Horner: Imola one of Red Bull's best F1 results

IMOLA, Italy -- Red Bull boss Christian Horner labelled the team's one-two finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix one of its best ever performances in Formula One. Red Bull arrived in Imola with a string of reliability issues at recent races which had looked like a serious early threat to its championship challenge.
MOTORSPORTS

