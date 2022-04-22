ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banessa Santana arrested! Suspected driver in hit & run that sent 5-year-old to hospital now in custody

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. - Banessa Santana is in jail. Oroville Police say she's the driver in a hit and run last month that sent five-year-old Finley Hamilton to the hospital. Oroville Police say an off-duty officer spotted Santana around 10:30 Thursday night riding in a gold Chevy...

Julie L.
3d ago

thank God let's just hope now she doesn't get to play the sob story of being an addict and just get thrown into rehab so she can get out and do the same thing again

