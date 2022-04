Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced the creation of the office’s first LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. The board will meet regularly, seek input from the public and provide regular feedback on improvements to better serve LGBTQ+ residents and others who come into contact with the office and ways to improve diversity and inclusion within the office, according to Gascón.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO