New school takes lead to sign Arch Manning over Alabama, Georgia

As the college football world waits for the commitment of No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning, a new school has emerged as the top contender to sign the quarterback.
Texas is the new favorite to acquire Arch Manning, according to the latest projections by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as revealed this week.
All eyes remain on Manning with several months still remaining on the recruiting calendar before the player is set to make his decision. And while several schools have been on the quarterback's radar, there has been a general pattern in his interest.
"Depending on who you talk to, you hear it is a different two schools at the top," On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons said of the player.
"The school I have heard the most about consistently is Alabama, with [offensive coordinator] Bill O'Brien being the leader in Manning's recruitment. Not far behind, though, is his connection with Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Buster Faulkner at Georgia."
Manning has developed a close relationship with Texas over the past several months, taking a few visits to meet with Sarkisian and other members of the staff, and was on campus for the Longhorns' game against Oklahoma State last season.
Schools with best chance to sign Arch Manning
The latest projections according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine
