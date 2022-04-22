ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New school takes lead to sign Arch Manning over Alabama, Georgia

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

As the college football world waits for the commitment of No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning, a new school has emerged as the top contender to sign the quarterback.

Texas is the new favorite to acquire Arch Manning, according to the latest projections by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as revealed this week.

All eyes remain on Manning with several months still remaining on the recruiting calendar before the player is set to make his decision. And while several schools have been on the quarterback's radar, there has been a general pattern in his interest.

"Depending on who you talk to, you hear it is a different two schools at the top," On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons said of the player.

"The school I have heard the most about consistently is Alabama, with [offensive coordinator] Bill O'Brien being the leader in Manning's recruitment. Not far behind, though, is his connection with Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Buster Faulkner at Georgia."

Manning has developed a close relationship with Texas over the past several months, taking a few visits to meet with Sarkisian and other members of the staff, and was on campus for the Longhorns' game against Oklahoma State last season.

Schools with best chance to sign Arch Manning

The latest projections according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2EIq_0fHAm9Kz00

1. Texas

Chance to sign Arch Manning: 38.1%

The latest: Texas has gone back and forth in the race to sign the quarterback, who apparently has been quite impressed with the school during the process.

Manning has taken five trips to Austin up to now, keeping the Longhorns well in the thick of things. Head coach Steve Sarkisian called Alabama's offense during the national title run in 2020, when the Crimson Tide ran through everyone on the schedule using a pro-style, spread-oriented offense that Manning excels in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQV5X_0fHAm9Kz00

2. Georgia

Chance to sign Arch Manning: 32.5%

The latest: Georgia fans gave Manning a very warm welcome during his visit to see the Bulldogs' 40-13 win over South Carolina last season. The quarterback said he could easily see himself playing in Kirby Smart's offensive system.

Smart could be in the market for a quarterback soon. Stetson Bennett will return for the 2022 season, but what then? Four-stars Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton are in the mix, as is 5-star Brock Vandagriff.

That figures to be a crowded QB room going forward, but you can see one of those options transferring out as things get shuffled around. Analysts on the ground continue to favor the Bulldogs in Manning's decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ds7ws_0fHAm9Kz00

3. Alabama

Chance to sign Arch Manning: 27.2%

The latest: What quarterback doesn't want to play for Nick Saban? You're virtually guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff and favored to win the national championship almost every year.

Arch Manning took in the Crimson Tide's dominant win over Ole Miss last fall, and previously called the program "a machine." And his skill set matched with the most spread-oriented offense Saban has run in recent seasons.

Bryce Young should enter the NFL Draft after 2022, leaving a clear path for Arch to step into a quarterback race with Ty Simpson, another 5-star prospect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCdl3_0fHAm9Kz00

4. Ole Miss

Chance to sign Arch Manning: <1%

The latest: It's something of a surprise to see the Rebels drop so far out of Manning's orbit considering the obvious connections between the family and the school. Ole Miss went out of its way to make Arch feel at home last fall, even painting its end zones with the family's last name as it honored former quarterback Eli Manning, an event Arch was in attendance for.

But the Rebels lost a key piece in their recruitment of the 2023 prospect when offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left for Oklahoma. Lebby was leading Ole Miss' attempt to sign the quarterback and his departure may have pushed the Rebs off the list for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkvWz_0fHAm9Kz00

Keep an eye on: Virginia

The latest: Manning's father confirmed that the ACC program is on the table for the quarterback to consider. A newcomer to the race, Virginia hosted the player and his family on campus this offseason. New Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott was Clemson's offensive coordinator last season and was the point man in that school going after Manning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292a3K_0fHAm9Kz00

Who appears to be out?

Clemson. Manning dropped in with the Tigers program on a few occasions, including for a game on campus last fall, but this was the first school that appeared to fall out of the running entirely.

LSU. Granted, Brian Kelly didn't get in on the action until very late, but he did get involved with the quarterback on a preliminary level soon after landing at LSU. Those efforts aren't enough to get the kind of lead that other schools have established.

Florida. Likewise with first-year Gators coach Billy Napier, who should be in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback. But Manning is not considering UF for his college career, according to most analysts on the ground.

Arch Manning stats

As a junior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Manning threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to four interceptions with another seven rushing scores.

In his high school career, he’s thrown for 6,307 yards as a starter in three seasons with 81 touchdowns passing and 19 rushing. He averages almost 13 yards per pass, over 212 passing yards per game, and has 18 career interceptions.

Manning is the consensus No. 1 quarterback and overall player regardless of position in the 2023 college football recruiting class.

Comments / 71

Daniel Ortega
2d ago

who cares he is going to have to much pressure wherever he goes and unless he has a good defense it isn't going to matter

Reply(5)
12
One Hermit
2d ago

It's starting to look like Lil Arch is overpaying his hand. The dig-me game is getting old, to the point that wherever he goes, he won't be able to live up to the expectations. ONE MAN DOES NOT MAKE A TEAM. It's going to be a case where it doesn't matter how good he is, he won't be what is needed wherever he goes.

Reply
3
Ty Bailey
2d ago

Mannings get all the hype, but no Manning has won a Heisman or National Championship. Not even a top 5 season.....So what are people excited about?

Reply(7)
5
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

