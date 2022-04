The Columbus Blue Jackets are closing out the first real season of their rebuild, and although there were some major hardships, some of their forwards exceeded expectations. The team is in the top half of the league in goals per game, and overall, the team’s offensive production has been a key part of their ability to widen the gap from the bottom of the league. The following are just three Blue Jackets who have exceeded expectations offensively this season and have contributed heavily to the team’s success.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO