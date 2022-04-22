ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Steeler Le'Veon Bell dodges question about his failed career

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Oh, what could have been. In 2017, then-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Even more agreed that no running back could impact the offense in more ways.

But a false moral stand hiding simple greed turned what was perhaps a Hall of Fame career into an afterthought. After sitting out an entire season, Bell then moved on from Pittsburgh and has been a non-factor on four teams in three seasons.

Bell took to Twitter to try and milk a little more sympathy on Thursday using some sort of parallel between his situation back in 2018 and the current situation San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Debo Samuel is in. When asked by Steelers announcer Bob Pompeani asked him if he would have done anything differently, Bell dodged the question, instead stating he just would have played wide receiver.

bothpartiesblow
2d ago

It’s really a shame. He was truly a dynamic back. He had patience and vision and great hands. Greed and ego destroyed his career in Pittsburgh.

Gnomey0123
2d ago

Would have loved to see how Bell's career would have been with the Steelers. However, greed and money ruined what Bell could have been..

