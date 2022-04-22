ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Luke Sevcik
ForConstructionPros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
AM 1390 KRFO

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Wisconsin

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Wisconsin. As always, I think it's safe to...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
WSAW

‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt. Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Home For Sale Has Epic Silo Guest House

This takes sky-high to a whole new level! A Wisconsin home for sale has a guest house loft area like none other. There have been many strange real estate postings lately. For instance, I recently learned about a real estate listing for a mini castle home in Wisconsin. While it obviously isn't a real castle, the outside looks like one AND the inside has all the features you'd ever want in a castle as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aluminum can recycling prices up, demand high

MILWAUKEE - Recycling facilities in southeastern Wisconsin are offering more money for aluminum cans, offering consumers a chance to benefit from high demand. At All Scrap Metal Recycling in Milwaukee, Hector Garcia and his team had their hands full Friday processing cans. "Been around this for a while, so I’m...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Freedom Boat Club, new Wisconsin locations: 'Get on the water'

MILWAUKEE - During the summer one of the best places to be in Wisconsin is out on the water. One company is seeing a boom in business. It might not feel like boating right now but summer is right around the corner – and Freedom Boat Club is giving people the chance to get out on the Milwaukee River plus five other locations across Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘A second chance at life’

WEST BEND — Michael Rahlf and Dan Malnory had been friends for 35 years since they met each other in the second grade at St. Frances Cabrini School. When Malnory’s girlfriend posted on Facebook in 2021 that Malnory was dealing with kidney failure, Rahlf knew he had to act and he did what a true friend would.
WEST BEND, WI
ForConstructionPros.com

A Fresh Perspective

National Pavement Expo returned to an in-person event in 2022 and contractors showed up in full force to Charlotte. It was amazing to see growth from the contractors we’ve known and to meet many new faces as well. Whether it was your first time at NPE or you are a seasoned veteran, we want to make sure you know who we are and that we’re here to help at Pavement Maintenance and Reconstruction Magazine.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily South

How to Make Collectibles Shine in Your Home Design

Southerners are the best kind of hoarders, acting as the caretakers of both their family history and our community's culture. Minimalism has been in style for a while now, but if you ask us, it's time to bring your collectibles out of storage and put them back on display. Hear from some of the South's best interior designers on how they incorporate collectibles into the home in a thoughtfully curated, aesthetically pleasing way.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Realtor Goes Viral With New ‘Wu-Tang Is Forever’ Billboard

This is probably the best billboard I have ever seen and if I lived in the area, this man would be my go-to realtor. Honestly, this is so clever and showing some love with old school hip-hop that a lot of people can relate to. According to On Milwaukee, the idea came to realtor Jonathon Frost when one of his buyers shared her frustration with the rising mortgage interest rates.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
GazetteXtra

USS Beloit to be christened in Marinette on May 7

MARINETTE After about two years of waiting, the Navy’s newest ship, the USS Beloit, will be christened during a ceremony May 7 at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Fairbanks Morse Defense, a main defense contractor based in Beloit, has built engines for naval vessels for the U.S. Navy for more than 100 years. Because of Beloit’s long history with the U.S. Navy, it was decided the new ship would bear the name...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy