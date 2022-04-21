ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaqueline Avant’s Killer Gets Triple-Digit Jail Sentence

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The man responsible for killing Jaqueline Avant , wife of iconic entertainment mogul Clarence Avant , has been given a hefty sentence of life in state prison according to authorities.

On Tuesday (April 19), a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated that Aariel Maynor was given a sentence of 190 years in prison. Maynor pleaded guilty last month in court to first-degree murder, attempted murder, firearm possession, and residential burglary. The 30-year-old broke into the Avant family’s Beverly Hills residence on December 1, 2021, with the intent to rob the place.

Maynor e shot Mrs. Avant in the back with a rifle, then he shot the couple’s security guard, according to the given testimony. Maynor was apprehended after initiating another home invasion in Hollywood Hills, where he wound up shooting himself in the process.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community. Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader, and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern, and a tremendous sense of loss,” Gascón said in the release. “This sentence and conclusion of this case also prevents a painful and lengthy process of trial for the Avant family, a process that can be traumatizing. There was never any doubt that we were going to pursue this case rigorously, this case shocks us all. Our office has, and will continue to, seek to hold accountable those who cause grievous harm in our communities.” Jaqueline Avant was a celebrated philanthropist, which became her passion after being an elementary school tutor and model. The 81-year-old was also a former president of Neighbors of Watts, an organization that held benefits to raise money for child-care centers which were well attended by numerous celebrities.

The sentence handed down by Judge Kathryn Solorzano was in accordance with the state’s three-strikes law for repeat offenders as Maynor was on parole at the time of the murder.

In the memorandum detailing the sentencing, Beverly Hills police officers revealed that Maynor had done research on the Avant home and looked up how to use an AR-15 assault rifle on his cellphone. The memorandum also offered recorded details of a phone call Maynor made to a friend from jail, in which he spoke about his intent to take $50,000 from the home and laughed about the notoriety he had gotten due to the case.

Photo: Getty

