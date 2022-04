A novel photolithography technique could be a manufacturing game-changer for optical applications. Technologies that depend on lightweight, high-precision optical systems, like space telescopes, X-ray mirrors, and display panels, have developed significantly over the past several decades, but more advanced progress has been limited by seemingly simple obstacles. For example, the surfaces of mirrors and plates with microstructures that are necessary in these optical systems can be distorted by stressed surface coating materials, degrading optics quality. This is especially true for ultra-lightweight optical systems like space optics, where typical optical production methods struggle to meet exacting shape requirements.

