Authorities officially declare suspect in the 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old girl

A suspect has formally been named in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a young British girl who disappeared almost 15 years ago while on vacation with her family in Portugal. Portuguese prosecutors said there was an official suspect in the case in a statement on Thursday, according to...
Authorities in Trenton are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a Friday night shooting that claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl. Police say officers responded to a fistfight in a large crowd at 7:30 p.m. in Kingsbury Square. They say the shooter is still at large.
A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Texas teacher after a family member turned him in, and police believe jealousy may have motivated the crime. Matthew Wiessing, 25, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of Michael Echaniz, according to San Antonio Police.
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old mother and her 2-month-old son. Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez left home with her two-month-old child, Jordan Alexander Lopez, without permission, according to police. Police said they were last seen in the 5000 block of Horseshoe Trail around just...
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
An Indonesian court sentenced a teacher to death for raping 13 students, marking the first instance of a death sentence for rape crimes in the country. Herry Wirawan, 36, sexually groomed 13 girls between the ages of 12 and 16 years old over a period of five years. A judge said Herry impregnated eight of his victims, Reuters reported.
The grief-stricken brother of a Black man fatally stabbed by his white girlfriend, a popular Instagram model, said her “privilege as a wealthy white woman,” is protecting her from criminal charges. Miami police said in a statement that Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli,27, was stabbed during a physical altercation...
Cain Watson and Shrita WatsonThe Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office- Facebook. A mother and her 3-year-old son have been missing from Louisiana since 2020 with no notable news coverage. Missing persons cases are highlighted in our news daily. Especially those cases that involve young children. The disappearances of Shrita Lee Chantel Watson and her 3-year-old son, Cain Watson have failed to gain that media attention.
A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
