With the Onslow primary elections nearing, candidates for sheriff are gearing up to put a new name at the front of law enforcement. Early voting starts on April 28, and Onslow residents will have the opportunity to vote in the Republican primary for sheriff. There will be no Democrat primary, which Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond said does not mean there will be no Democrat candidates, they may have just been moved straight to the general election due to lack of candidates.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO