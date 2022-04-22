KYLE lights up Elliott Hall on his I MISS U tour

KYLE sings one of his songs towards the end of his performance Thursday night. KYLE brought his I MISS U tour to Elliott Hall of Music in collaboration with the Purdue Student Concert Committee. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

Hip-hop artist Kyle lit up Elliott Hall of Music with a stop of his I MISS U tour to a crowd of approximately 2,000 Thursday night. Kyle sang and danced across the stage and throughout the crowd, with performances of his hit songs "Perfect," "iSpy," "Playinwitme" and "Sunday." The concert was hosted by the Purdue Student Concert Committee and the Student Fee Advisory Board. The performance was preceded by opening performances from DJ Ari and Will Chapman. The Student Concert Committee has not yet announced their next concert.