ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Housing costs primary reason for Phoenix inflation spike

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix inflation exploding is primarily because of rising housing costs around the Valley, according to an economist from Wells Fargo. According to February numbers...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 3

Related
thecentersquare.com

Battery manufacturer to employ thousands in Arizona expansion

(The Center Square) – Queen Creek will soon be home to a large new battery manufacturing facility. LG Energy Solution (LGES) announced last month that it is investing $1.4 billion to build its first-ever cylindrical-type battery facility in North America. The company expects that this new facility will employ...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
WJCL

Inflation Spike is First for Millennials and Gen Z-ers

The U.S. has seen at least four major spikes in inflation in the last hundred years. Soaring prices for housing, gas and groceries have stretched Americans' wallets -- and stress levels. For Gen Z-ers and millennials, many graduated into the Great Recession and lower starting salaries, the latest spike is complicating purchasing hopes even further. Soledad O'Brien talks with Linda Nazareth, economist, futurist and host of the podcast "Work and the Future."
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#U S Labor Department#Wells Fargo#The U S Labor Department
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC 15 News

Tech billionaire buys CrackerJax in Scottsdale, plans to build 'mixed-use campus'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After years of rumors and proposals, the nearly 28 acres that are home to CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale has finally sold. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the site at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale on Wednesday for $55.5 million through CrackerJax Land Company LLC, a newly formed Delaware-based limited liability company.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy