Women’s Golf: Big Ten Championships kick-off postseason

By ANDY CRAIG Staff Reporter
 3 days ago

The Purdue women’s golf team will gear up for the 40th Big Ten Championships this weekend for an opportunity to secure its place in the NCAA regionals as a conference champion.

The season’s final conference showdown is being held at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. The field consists of all 14 Big Ten teams, with the winning team automatically advancing to one of the six regionals in mid-May.

Even if the Boilermakers don’t come out on top, they’ll still have a chance at one of the other 43 team spots available in the NCAA Regionals that are determined by a selection committee.

“Usually, if you’re ranked in the top 55 in the country, you’re going to get a bid for (regionals),” head coach Devon Brouse said.

Purdue is ranked No. 43 by Golfstat, and given that many of the top-ranked teams are expected to win their respective conferences, it’s more likely the team won’t be overlooked for a bid.

The Big Ten claims six of the top-50 spots in national rankings; Michigan holds the highest rank at No. 18.

The Boilers finished third behind Wisconsin (10 strokes ahead) and Michigan (2 strokes ahead) at the Indiana Invitational earlier in May. Brouse said the Wisconsin team placing second was a bit of a surprise, but Michigan “has been the frontrunners of the Big Ten all along.”

Purdue beat Wisconsin in its 2022 opener event in a head-to-head match play format. The opening event, the Big Ten Match Play Championships, saw Northwestern win, although four of the conference teams opted not to play.

Three of those four teams included Michigan, Illinois and Michigan State — the top-three -ranked teams in the conference. The Boilers have seen Illinois and Michigan State at several events this year, finishing ahead of the Spartans once but haven’t topped the Illini.

Sophomore Ashley Kozlowski and senior Danielle du Toit led the Boilermakers in scoring and both placed in the top-10 as individuals in their most recent outing. The team lacked senior Thitapa Pakdeesettakul, who was a consistently low-scorer throughout the fall season.

Brouse said that Pakdeesettakul will be returning this week, which means Purdue will have its six best scorers on the course to kick off the 2022 postseason.

Post-spring position recap:

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
The Exponent

Spring Cleaning: UNI holds annual spring football game

Spring is in the air. That means it's time for cleaning, allergies and warmer weather. Oh, and Northern Iowa football practice. The UNI Panthers held their annual spring football game Saturday morning at the UNI Dome. While there was no formal score or stat keeping, it was still an opportunity for fans to get a look at next years team. Head coach Mark Fraley noted that while the Panthers have looked good this spring, they should look even better come fall.
NFL
Five things to watch during Montana State's Sonny Holland Classic

Montana State football fans will get one of their first significant looks at the 2022 Bobcats during the Sonny Holland Classic spring game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The spring camp-concluding game comes 105 days after MSU’s loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. This will be the first time MSU has played a spring game in the same year as its final game of the previous season.
BOZEMAN, MT
Purdue Softball: McFadden snaps seven game losing streak with 3 RBI’s

The game was tied 2-2 in the fifth inning. Two walks by the Spartans gave freshman third baseman Olivia McFadden a chance with runners in scoring position. McFadden had already contributed toward Purdue’s two runs after a two run single in the bottom of the third. Not fearing Michigan State the second time around, she hit a single up the middle to bring home a run, giving the Boilermakers the lead and ultimately the win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
