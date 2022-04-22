Women’s Golf: Big Ten Championships kick-off postseason

The Purdue women’s golf team will gear up for the 40th Big Ten Championships this weekend for an opportunity to secure its place in the NCAA regionals as a conference champion.

The season’s final conference showdown is being held at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. The field consists of all 14 Big Ten teams, with the winning team automatically advancing to one of the six regionals in mid-May.

Even if the Boilermakers don’t come out on top, they’ll still have a chance at one of the other 43 team spots available in the NCAA Regionals that are determined by a selection committee.

“Usually, if you’re ranked in the top 55 in the country, you’re going to get a bid for (regionals),” head coach Devon Brouse said.

Purdue is ranked No. 43 by Golfstat, and given that many of the top-ranked teams are expected to win their respective conferences, it’s more likely the team won’t be overlooked for a bid.

The Big Ten claims six of the top-50 spots in national rankings; Michigan holds the highest rank at No. 18.

The Boilers finished third behind Wisconsin (10 strokes ahead) and Michigan (2 strokes ahead) at the Indiana Invitational earlier in May. Brouse said the Wisconsin team placing second was a bit of a surprise, but Michigan “has been the frontrunners of the Big Ten all along.”

Purdue beat Wisconsin in its 2022 opener event in a head-to-head match play format. The opening event, the Big Ten Match Play Championships, saw Northwestern win, although four of the conference teams opted not to play.

Three of those four teams included Michigan, Illinois and Michigan State — the top-three -ranked teams in the conference. The Boilers have seen Illinois and Michigan State at several events this year, finishing ahead of the Spartans once but haven’t topped the Illini.

Sophomore Ashley Kozlowski and senior Danielle du Toit led the Boilermakers in scoring and both placed in the top-10 as individuals in their most recent outing. The team lacked senior Thitapa Pakdeesettakul, who was a consistently low-scorer throughout the fall season.

Brouse said that Pakdeesettakul will be returning this week, which means Purdue will have its six best scorers on the course to kick off the 2022 postseason.