ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

I found out I was battling a rare condition after talking about my DREAMS with friends

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMCYO_0fHAYFP000

A WOMAN has revealed how she found out she has a very rare condition - when talking about her dreams with some friends.

Maddie Burrows, now 26, found out when she was a teen she has the unusual ability to dream in "scripts".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XSxM_0fHAYFP000
Maddie Burrows discovered she doesn't dream in the way most people do Credit: Facebook

She realised as her pals described vivid dreams they'd been having, she didn't have that experience.

Maddie told 9News: "So I won't have the full movie but I still have the script.

"I still have the plot, the characters, you know the information, like what people are saying, but yeah, it's just a different quality, I suppose because I don't have that sort of visual element."

Her condition is called aphantasia, which stops her from being able to visualise imagery.

Most people can conjure up an image of a scene or face in their mind, but people with this condition can't, such as when they are asleep and dreaming.

Maddie, from Australia, says she thinks people often thinks it is "a bit of a disability or it's something that you can't do".

But Maddie, who is working towards being a paramedic insists there are advantages.

She added: "I've completely changed what I'm doing in my life, because I found out that I have all these extra protective factors against developing a condition like PTSD.

"It allows you to potentially go into some really interesting careers and to be better prepared to deal with what that might lead to, especially in terms of trauma."

The condition is sometimes called being blind in your mind.

It didn't have an official name until cognitive neurologist Adam Zemen coined the term in 2015.

It comes from the ancient Greek words "a" meaning "without" and "phantasia" meaning "imagination".

The condition can be diagnosed by looking at the pupil.

A study by researchers at UNSW Sydney found by measuring pupil dilation, evidence of aphantasia can be seen.

The pupils of people with the condition didn't respond when they were asked to imagine dark and light objects, while those without it did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6mmT_0fHAYFP000
The now 26-year-old imagines more of a 'script' than a visual movie she said Credit: Facebook

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9news#Aphantasia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
PTSD
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
403K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy