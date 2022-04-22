ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight star Jessika Power reveals boyfriend Connor Thompson will join her in Australia where she's planning to buy a home: 'He makes me feel so loved'

By Marta Jary
 3 days ago

Jessika Power recently returned to Australia after a stint in the UK.

And the Married At First Sight star is staying put Down Under for a while - which is why her British boyfriend, Connor Thompson, will soon join her in her native Queensland.

'Connor is coming over in September and we're so happy. It's like "who is this girl from MAFS who was stealing husbands and is all domesticated now?"' the 29-year-old told The Herald Sun on Friday.

 Incoming: Jessika Power (right) recently returned to Australia after a stint in the UK. And the Married At First Sight star is staying put Down Under for a while - which is why her British boyfriend, Connor Thompson 9left), will soon join her in her native Queensland

The reality star added that she's madly in love and things are going swimmingly for the pair.

'He makes me feel so loved. I could go on about him forever,' she told the publication.

Jessika also revealed that she plans to buy a home in Queensland's Brisbane - perhaps for the two to share.

'Connor is coming over in September and we're so happy. It's like "who is this girl from MAFS who was stealing husbands and is all domesticated now?"' the 29-year-old said on Friday 

After arriving in the UK last year, Jessika has appeared on series 10 of Celebs Go Dating.

However, she sparked speculation that she faked being single in order to star in the show, while seeing her current boyfriend, Connor.

The Australian reality star - who reportedly signed a £40,000 ($70,227 AUD) deal to be on the E4 dating series - has reportedly engaged bosses for 'wasting everyone's time.'

'He makes me feel so loved. I could go on about him forever,' she added. Jessika also revealed that she plans to buy a home in Queensland's Brisbane - perhaps for the two to share

A source told The Sun: 'Everyone thinks Jessika has been with Connor the whole time. She has now moved him into her apartment and they are no longer hiding their romance.

'The whole 'split' was very convenient so she could cash her cheque but not surprisingly she didn't meet anyone on the show. It's wasted everyone's time really and bosses aren't happy.'

Stars who sign up for the show have contracts which stipulate they must be single throughout the process.

Date night: Since arriving in the UK, Jessika has appeared on series 10 of Celebs Go Dating 

Jessika was claiming to be single while going on dates with numerous men while being filmed for the E4 show.

The star even took one potential love match away on the mini-break, before heading straight back to podcaster Connor.

She relocated to Manchester, England, from her home in Queensland last year, after falling for British star Connor when she appeared on his Erasing the Bar podcast multiple times.

The buxom blonde rose to fame on season six of Married At First Sight Australia in 2019.

Moves: She relocated to Manchester, England, from her home in Queensland last year, after falling for British star Connor when she appeared on his Erasing the Bar podcast

