ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lunder Institute May Open Studios

Colby College
 3 days ago

Get to know the Lunder Institute of American Art Residential Fellows and Colby Faculty/Staff Artist in...

museum.colby.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Immersive Georgia O’Keeffe experience coming to Illuminarium

Illuminarium has announced its next big show – an immersive exploration of Georgia O’Keeffe’s famed botanical paintings. “O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers” opens April 28 at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail attraction in Poncey-Highland. The show promises an “experience of color, texture, scent and interactivity through the iconic floral paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, who is known […] The post Immersive Georgia O’Keeffe experience coming to Illuminarium appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
KELOLAND TV

Innoskate: Levitt, The Smithsonian & Skateboarding USA

When you’re a kid, summer is all about spending more time outdoors and having a great time with your friends. Who says that has to end just because you’re grown-up? Today, we we’re joined by the Executive Director of Levitt At the Falls, Nancy Halverson, to fill us in on Levitt’s upcoming Innoskate Festival. It’s a 3-day event that includes both the Smithsonian and Skateboarding USA.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Odessa American

Congressional Art Competition

The office of Congressman August Pfluger is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas, and is an opportunity for local artists to be recognized for their talents among artists from around the nation.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Our Selves: celebrating photographs taken by female artists

As the news cycle regularly demonstrates, the simple, quintessentially modern act of taking a photograph has now become a predominant way of subverting entrenched power. And female artists, often on the fringes of cultural society, have been using their cameras to do just that for well over 100 years. This is one of the provocative declarations made by Our Selves: Photographs by Women Artists from Helen Kornblum, the Museum of Modern Art’s empowering new exhibit of work by female photographers from over 100 years and all around the globe.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Art#The Lunder Institute#Greene Block Studios
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION"

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
VISUAL ART
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Ana Miralles print reveal for ‘Carmen’ Kickstarter

There are only a few more days to back Georges Bizet’s Carmen: The Graphic Novel Kickstarter which has plenty of added goodies including prints. In fact, AIPT can exclusively reveal just such a print by Ana Miralles. In fact, there is an impressive list of prints available in this Kickstarter campaign including one by Erica Henderson and Marguerite Sauvage.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elle

Shelf Life: Ocean Vuong

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
TODAY.com

Art Rupe, music pioneer who launched Little Richard, dies at 104

One of the first shots in the rock-and-roll revolution was fired in 1955 when Little Richard recorded “Tutti Frutti” for Art Rupe’s Specialty Records. Rupe started the company to promote blues artists who were popular with Black audiences but ignored by major record companies. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.April 24, 2022.
MUSIC
The Guardian

In brief: Idol; The Paper Palace; Dinner With Joseph Johnson – review

Lifestyle guru Samantha Miller is a cultural phenomenon: with 3 million followers online and books topping the bestseller lists, young women hang on her every word. But when Samantha writes an essay about her sexual awakening, her teenage best friend challenges her version of events, raising questions about sexual consent and the ownership of stories. O’Neill is an incisive chronicler of contemporary social and cultural issues and Idol is a compelling, clever and beautifully crafted thriller.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue

SS Daley’s Documentary Is A Heartwarming Look Into His Theatrical World

Cast your mind back to the spring/summer 2022 collections, where SS Daley made a groundbreaking debut on the London Fashion Week schedule. The spectacle, which took the form of a play written and performed by the National Youth Theatre, wowed the industry with its uniqueness. Little did everyone know, a documentary by NWSPK, founded by directing duo Sam Hooper and Glen Travis, was being filmed alongside. “We knew the show was going to be the first of its kind, so we felt a need to document the moment,” explains the brand’s creative director Steven Stokey-Daley.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gary Smith

Vid Voicer

Vid Voicer otherwise called behind the scenes or off-stage analysis, is a creation technique where a voice is used in a radio, TV, film, theater, or other show that isn’t important for the story (non-diegetic). The voice-over is perused from a content and might be conveyed by a normal cast part or by an expert voice entertainer. The most regular voice-over style is synchronized discourse, in which the voice-over portrays the activity that is occurring at a similar second. Be that as it may, in film, non concurrent is additionally used. It is broadly utilized in narratives and reports to explain realities and is for the most part taped and put over top of a film or video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy