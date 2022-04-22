ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Renew the life of you roof with Roof Renew

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Replacing a roof can be costly and...

www.wtvr.com

Eater

25 Essential Restaurants in Charlottesville, Virginia

Known for scenic wineries and steeped in early American history, Charlottesville, Virginia has a simmering food scene that's totally worthy of a road trip. In a town where many of the best restaurants are known as 'institutions,' new faces and new flavors are making their presence felt in a surprising variety of delicious ways. From the bold Oaxacan menu at Conmole in Belmont to the ethereal beauty of the plates at Broadcloth, Charlottesville has plenty of hidden gems if you know where to look for them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Abandoned boats are piling up on Virginia’s waters

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people's safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Coyotes wandering in broad daylight alarm Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It's springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren't a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Temporary homeless shelter closes in Richmond, neighbors concerned

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is trying to get a handle on a growing number of people considered homeless. "Pretty big issues with kind of tent cities being set up because there was no plan when they closed the doors for where were these hundreds of people that they were bringing in every day," said Kelley Davis, Sherwood Park Resident.
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC to start announcing release dates for hard-to-find spirits

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia ABC announced it's changing the way you can get your hands on limited-edition spirits. CEO Travis Hill says they will start announcing which stores receive high-demand products. He says that previously, some customers would camp out or even follow trucks on deliveries. The new...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

The shad are here! Annual rite of spring underway in Virginia!

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
VIRGINIA STATE

