New Orleans, LA

London or N.O.? Ja'Marr Chase weighs in on Bengals vs. Saints location

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals will play the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and as of this writing, that game will either take place in New Orleans — or all the way over in London.

Thursday, the NFL announced the 2022 NFL schedule will be released on May 12.

And in response to that, Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase took to Twitter to champion the idea of his team playing the Saints in New Orleans. He later followed up by suggesting that London would be cool, too.

Still, Bengals fans know all too well how amazing it would be to see Chase and Joe Burrow return to their LSU stomping grounds in the greater New Orleans area for the first time since that national title win.

While Chase doesn’t seem to mind which way it goes, Bengals fans wouldn’t mind a game against the Saints potentially feeling like a home game.

IN THIS ARTICLE
