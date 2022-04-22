ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to unblock a toilet without a plunger

By Charley Bergman
BLOCKED toilets can lead to stress and an expensive plumbing bill if you don't have a plunger to hand, but don't panic.

Here's five foolproof ways to unblock your toilet without a plunger or a costly professional.

Washing up liquid is one household item you can use to unblock your toilet Credit: Chris Eades

How to unblock a toilet without a plunger

Washing up liquid can help unblock your toilet

Washing up liquid is one of the best methods of unblocking your toilet.

Pour about half a mug's worth of washing up liquid into the toilet and let it sit for about 20 minutes.

Then add 2 litres of hot water and let this sit for another five to ten minutes before flushing.

The soap should break down the toilet paper and lubricate the drain clog so that it can flush smoothly.

Use hot water to unblock your toilet

If you don't have any washing up liquid to hand, hot water alone can be an easy and effective solution.

Fill a bucket with hot water and pour it quickly into the toilet bowl to flush the blockage out.

Make sure that the water isn't boiling otherwise it could lead to a cracked toilet bowl.

Flush the toilet after a minute or two to check if the toilet is still blocked.

Try baking soda as a plunger alternative

Baking soda can be used to clean lots of different household items including dirty pans, but it can also be used to unblock your toilet.

Spread one cup of baking soda evenly inside the toilet bowl.

Then slowly pour two cups of vinegar over the baking soda and let it fizz - this should break down the waste.

Leave the mixture for two hours before flushing to unblock your toilet.

Make a makeshift drain snake from a clothes hanger

If you don't have a drain snake, there's no need to rush out and buy one - you can DIY your own.

Unravel a wire clothes hanger into a straight line and angle the hanger towards the drain until you reach the blockage, which you can push free.

Flush the toilet twice after the water starts to drain out to clear the clog completely.

A plastic bottle can help create water pressure

Cut the bottom off a plastic bottle and keep hold of the top half with the lid still on.

Lower the open end of the bottle into the toilet bowl and then thrust it up and down like you would with a plunger.

The bottle has to remain submerged in the water to create water pressure.

This should create a vacuum which will suck the blockage up into the main drain.

